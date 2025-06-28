Man’s Flooded Street Bike Ride in Surat Goes Viral, Leaves Netizens Divided

Surat: Since Sunday, Gujarat has been battered by relentless rains, receiving over 100 mm of rainfall that led to severe waterlogging, traffic disruptions, and flood-like conditions across multiple districts.

Amid the deluge, a video from Surat has gone viral online, showing a man riding a two-wheeler through submerged streets while other residents are seen wading through knee-deep water.

The clip left many viewers stunned by the bike’s ability to function under such extreme conditions.

Reactions to the video were mixed. While some speculated the man might have been heading out due to an emergency, others pointed to the poor urban planning and clogged drainage system that allowed such extensive flooding. “This isn’t bravery, it’s a reflection of the drainage crisis,” one user commented.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings for widespread rain across Gujarat in the coming days. The wet spell is expected to impact not just Surat but also extend to Diu, Daman, and Dadra Nagar Haveli.

Districts in the Saurashtra and South Gujarat regions—including Navsari, Valsad, Tapi, Junagadh, Gir Somnath, Porbandar, Devbhoomi Dwarka, and Morbi—continue to face disruptions as heavy rainfall persists, straining civic infrastructure and prompting advisories for public caution.

Surat Rain Breaks 40-Year Record

Surat experienced an unprecedented downpour on Sunday, breaking a 40-year rainfall record and severely disrupting daily life across the city.

According to official data, the city recorded 9.53 inches of rainfall between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. , the highest two-hour rainfall total in four decades. By 6 p.m., Surat had also registered its highest single-day rainfall in seven years.

The relentless rain led to severe waterlogging, traffic gridlock, and a near-complete standstill in several parts of the city.

Emergency services were pressed into action, with fire brigade teams rescuing at least 112 individuals. Among those evacuated were 14 hospital patients and several students who had been trapped in buildings surrounded by rising floodwaters.