Man Makes Heartbreaking Journey Back Home with Wife’s Lifeless Body on Motorcycle After Tragic Road Accident | VIDEO

Nagpur: A desperate husband fastened his wife's body to a two-wheeler after she died in an accident in a tragic occurrence close to Nagpur.

On the occasion of Rakshabandhan, a couple travelling on a two-wheeler on the Nagpur-Jabalpur National Highway, were hit by a speeding truck near Morphata, area coming under the Deolapar police’s jurisdiction.

As the disturbing visuals, went viral on social media, it sparked the outrage as the husband was seen tying his wife's body to the two-wheeler after begging for assistance and receiving no response from the traffic.

The deceased woman's name is Gyarsi Amit Yadav, and husband's name is Amit Yadav, who is aged 35 years. The husband, Amit Yadav, and his deceased wife were originally from Seboni, a town in Madhya Pradesh. For the past ten years, the couple have been residing close to Koradu.

Amit alleged that after the accident, nobody was prepared to stop the car and help him, and nobody was showed humanity. When he finally gave up the hope, he decided to tied his wife's body to his two-wheeler, and decided to bring his deceased wife's dead body to his home in Madhya Pradesh.

Initially, no vehicle stopped when he called for assistance, but when people on the highway saw him carrying the body on his bike, numerous people attempted to stop him but they were unable to do so. In the viral video, the highway police initially asked the biker to stop, but he refused.