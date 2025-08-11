Caught on Cam: 15-Month-Old Brutally Assaulted, Slapped, Thrown on Floor, Bitten at Noida Daycare; Nanny Arrested After CCTV Exposes Shocker

A horrific incident has come to light from Noida where a 15-month-old girl was allegedly slapped, bitten, thrown to the ground, and beaten with a plastic bat by a daycare worker. The police have arrested the accused after the shocking CCTV footage emerged showing her brutally assaulting the baby.

The incident took place on August 4 at a daycare centre in Sector-142, and has sparked massive outrage.

According to the child’s parents, they discovered the abuse when the mother brought the toddler home and found her crying inconsolably. While changing the girl’s clothes, she noticed circular red marks on both thighs. A doctor later confirmed the injuries were human bite marks.

Suspecting foul play, the parents reviewed CCTV footage from the daycare. The disturbing video captured the daycare staff slapping the child repeatedly, throwing her to the ground multiple times, and hitting her with a plastic bat. At one point, she is seen biting the toddler’s leg.

The parents also alleged that the daycare manager failed to intervene during the assault and instead used abusive language and issued threats when confronted.