'Pura Khandaan MP Ho Kya?' Cop Schools Congress MP Rakibul Hussain's Son For Using Red Light On Car

Ri-Bhoi: Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Rakibul Hussain’s son Tanzil Hussain faced embarrassment after Meghalaya Police caught him misusing a flasher light on his vehicle during a routine checking drive in Umling in Ri-Bhoi district of Meghalaya. The officers found that the flasher light was being used on the vehicle without authorisation.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) VS Rathore said that misuse of official symbols will not be tolerated.

A video circulating on social media showed the SSP asking Tanzil, “Ye gaadi mein MP baithe hain? (Is the MP sitting in the car?” To this, the driver replied, “Ladka hai unka (It’s his son).” Rathore asked again, “MP baithe hain ki nahi, ye batao (Tell me whether the MP is in the car or not)." The SSP also asked for the MP's name. The driver responded, “Rakibul Hussain.” The officer then firmly asked, “Rakibul Hussain sahab baithe hain andar? Member of Parliament hai kya gaadi mein? Nahi na, toh phir light kyun jalaya tumne? (Is Rakibul Hussain sir sitting inside? Is the MP in the car? No? Then why are you using the flasher light?)"

Further, Rathore was heard schooling the MP's son, saying, "Aap log road pe apne aapko bahut bade top samjhte hai. Pura khandaan MP ho gaya hai kya? (You people think you are very important on the road. Has the entire family become MPs?)"

Advertisement

The flasher light was removed on the spot and a fine was issued against Tanzil Hussain.

Rakibul Hussain is a Congress MP from Assam's Dhubri.

Advertisement

Social Media Reactions

The video went viral on social media, with a Reddit user commenting, "Guess who's getting transferred." Another comment read, "VIP privilege on public roads must be checked, accountability should apply to everyone, no exceptions."

A netizen commented, “I gotta give it to the police. VIP privileges should not exist in the context of this. But I think that police is either gonna be transferred or be facing consequences and criticisms by the …. Well you know that.”

The video was also shared by Kaushik Rai, the Minister of Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs of Assam. An X user commented on this post, “Rakibul Hussain’s son was roaming the streets like a king with the red light on his father’s MP car — proves that in Congress, arrogance, power show, and entitlement are inherited assets!”

Another user said, Hats off. Officer dared to do his duty.. Hope we see such policemen all over India including Bengal…"