Man Hits Head, Faints Doing Somersault Stunt Near Sukhna Lake | Video

Viral Video: Social media trends are turning more deadly than fun and exciting. In a recent video that is making the rounds on the internet, a youngster, oblivious to the tragic outcomes experienced by others, attempted a fatal stunt for social media clout, an obsession that's rapidly spreading among the youth.

The man attempted a somersault at the rocky bank of Sukhna Lake, in Chandigarh. The bank, which is otherwise a calm resting spot for people, turned deadly for the youngster as he hit his head on a rock during the stunt and subsequently lost consciousness.

Stunt to Stunned in Seconds

The transformation from thrill to shock occurred in mere seconds. Being recorded by his friends, he "overconfidently" tried a somersault in the worst possible spot he could have found. He leaped from a height of 20 feet, only to land headfirst next to the flowing waters of the lake. He quickly lost consciousness and had to be rescued by onlookers who were present at the scene.

What began as a seemingly harmless challenge to vault over boundary walls nearly led to a tragic outcome for this young man.

The incident took place just minutes from a police post. Even with regular patrols in the area, tracking individual acts in real time remains a challenge. In light of this, the police have promised strict action against those endangering lives for social media fame. Additionally, they have encouraged the public to understand the consequences of their actions and to behave responsibly.

Netizens Say "Served Him Right"