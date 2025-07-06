Teacher Slaps Student, Gets Beaten With Sticks by Locals in Bihar

Gaya: In a shocking incident from Bihar’s Gaya district, parents stormed into a school and physically assaulted a teacher after he allegedly slapped their child during an attempt to break up a fight.

The incident took place when Rakesh Ranjan Srivastava, a teacher at the school, intervened in a clash between two Class 5 students following a complaint from another student. In an effort to stop the scuffle, Mr. Srivastava reportedly slapped both boys.

One of the students, upset by the incident, fled the school premises and informed his family that he had been slapped by the teacher.

Within minutes, the boy's parents, accompanied by others, barged into the school and confronted Mr. Srivastava. What followed was a violent outburst, slaps, punches, and sticks rained down on the teacher as the furious group beat him up in front of staff and students.

Attempts to intervene by other school staff were met with similar aggression. Even a female teacher’s pleas for calm were ignored as the attackers assaulted Mr. Srivastava and anyone who came to his aid.

Police soon arrived at the scene and managed to bring the situation under control. Mr. Srivastava, who sustained injuries to his hand and waist, and another teacher, Dharmendra Kumar, who was also hurt during the chaos, were rushed to a hospital for treatment.

A case has been registered based on Mr. Srivastava’s complaint, and authorities have launched an investigation into the matter.

Reacting to the incident, the school’s headmaster, Pankaj Kumar, condemned the assault, calling it “an attack on the education system.” He stressed that both the education of children and the safety of teachers must be prioritised, urging authorities to take strict action against those involved in the violence.