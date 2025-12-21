Man Sues Ex-Girlfriend For Rs 6 Lakh He Spent On Her During Dating, Says 'She Eats Too Much' | Image: Freepik

Beijing: A man in northeastern China has sparked widespread online debate after suing his former fiancée to recover nearly $7,000 (over Rs 6 lakh) that he claimed to have spent on gifts and dating expenses during their relationship. The case, reported from Heilongjiang province, was filed after the couple’s break up.

Out of the $7,000 expense alleged by the man, 20,000-yuan ($4,200) was spent on bride price that his family had paid to the woman’s family before the wedding was called off.

‘She Ate Too Much’

The court hearing of the case has gone viral on social media. What drew particular attention was the reasoning cited by the man in the court. The man reportedly argued that his ex-fiancée’s spending placed an unfair financial burden on him. He also accused her of “eating too much” during dates. The reason quickly went viral on Chinese social media, with many users mocking the lawsuit and questioning whether dating expenses could reasonably be reclaimed after a breakup.

The man, whose family owned a malatang restaurant, said, "She ate our malatang every day."

During the hearing, the woman reportedly countered her ex-boyfriend's claims. As per South China Morning Post, the woman said in court, “He is too calculating. I was his girlfriend.”

The man had also demanded money from which he purchased black tights and underwear for her. To this, the woman asked her ex-boyfriend in the court, “You did not enjoy the tights and underwear you bought me?"

‘Gifts Non-refundable’: Court

The court examined the nature of the expenses and noted that many of the items listed were gifts exchanged during the relationship, rather than loans or contractual obligations. The court ultimately ruled that most of the claimed expenses were not refundable, stating that gifts given during a relationship often carry emotional value for both parties.