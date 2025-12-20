Washington: Freshly-released pictures from the Epstein files have shed more light on paedophile and disgraced American financier Jeffrey Epstein who appeared to have taken inspiration from the controversial Russian novel ‘Lolita’. The pictures have been released by the US Department of Justice (DOJ) as part of its investigation into the Epstein sex scandal, in which several high-profile clients are allegedly involved in the exploitation of minor girls.

Pictures from Epstein files showed quotes from Vladimir Nabokov's ‘Lolita’ inscribed on the bodies of women with black ink. The quotes appeared on various body parts, including foot and chest of women. The pictures do not include the faces of the women and the DOJ had not revealed the identity of the women involved.

‘Lolita’ Quotes

The following quotes were spotted on the bodies of the women in the pictures released by the DOJ:

"She was Lola in slacks."

“Lo-lee-ta: the tip of the tongue taking a trip of three steps down the palate to tap, at three, on the teeth.”

"She was Lo, plain Lo, in the morning, standing four feet ten in one sock."

"She was Dolly at school."

“She was Dolores on the dotted line.”

Epstein's Owned A ‘Lolita’ Copy

'Lolita' is a 1955 novel that centres around a 36-year-old man’s sexual obsession with a 12-year-old girl named Dolores Haze. The book is banned in several countries for its obscene theme. Epstein allegedly used to keep a first-edition copy of ‘Lolita’ at his residence in New York. The copy also featured in one of the pics released by DOJ.

The Epstein sex scandal is similar to theme of ‘Lolita’ since both are connected to the corruption of minor girls.

Epstein's friend and British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell allegedly lured and groomed young women for his high-profile clients. Many women, including Virginia Giuffre and Annie Farmer, have alleged that they were sexually abused when they were minor.

Several high-profile personalities, including US President Donald Trump, former US President Bill Clinton, ex-Prince Andrew, Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates, pop star Michael Jackson, comedian Chris Tucker, professor Noam Chomsky and filmmaker Woody Allen, have featured in the documents released by the US Department of Justice.