Man Tries Fiery Curry, Ends Up Shirtless on Pavement | Watch

Viral Video: What started as a fun food challenge turned into a fiery and sweaty regret for a man as he cried on the pavement re-thinking his life decisions. The challenge was to devour a curry made with 72 varieties of chilli, aka, "London's hottest curry." The restaurant, Bengal Village - Best of Brick Lane, that offered this curry challenge, is known for the best curries but this one was surely tear-jerking.

After the man's eye-watering reaction, the curry has sparked fascination among netizens.

Cried In Just A Bite

In an attempt to try the "hottest curry" the man, identified as Daniel, called doom upon himself as seconds into the viral video he is seen sitting on the pavement visibly sweating outside the restaurant.

The video started off fun with a man wearing a mask carrying the dish over to Daniel while he proudly sat at the restaurant's table having full faith in his spice tolerance.

One bite in and he was visibly shocked by the amount of spice in the curry. Then a dramatic cut takes us to the pavement, where he is sitting shirtless, rethinking his decisions while the restaurant owner brings him mango lassi in hopes of soothing his burnt tastebuds.

Reports suggest the curry is made from a special paste that includes 72 types of chilli from around the world. The chillies are first ground into a fine powder and then cooked with traditional Indian spices such as mustard seed, fenugreek, and cumin. Onions, garlic, and ghee are added to give it a rich, thick, deep-red chicken curry touch known for bringing the devourer to tears.

"Someone's going to die": Netizens React To The Man's Crazy Attempt

Users could not believe their eyes that the man had tried to eat the curry which he knew was an impossible challenge.