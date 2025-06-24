Man Vs Leopard: Video Captures Brick Kiln Worker Bravely Fighting Wild Cat In UP's Lakhimpur Kheri

Viral News: A terrifying incident took place in the Jugnupur area of Dhaurpur Forest range, Lakhimpur Kheri, where a giant leopard attacked workers at a brick kiln on Monday.

Onlookers captured the horrific incident on camera, which went viral on social media. In the video, a man is seen attempting to knock down the leopard and pinning it to the ground, clutching its mouth. The leopard was seen attempting to attack the man while struggling to free itself from the youth’s grip. As the man was clashing with the animal, the villagers were seen hurling bricks at the animal.

Man Vs Leopard: Viral Video Captures Brick Kiln Worker Bravely Fighting Wild Cat In UP's Lakhimpur Kheri | Watch

According to the claims, the injured leopard eventually managed to escape, while the young man sustained injuries in the encounter.

The forest department officials rushed to the spot after receiving the information. The wounded leopard reportedly attacked the forest officials as well, during their bid to capture the wildcat, leaving five of them injured. However, after the continuous effort, the forest personnel successfully managed to capture it.

How did the incident begin?

The incident occurred at the chimney of Medailal Verma's brick kiln in Jugnupur village. As per claims, the leopard was hiding in the chimney, where it suddenly attacked a 35-year-old worker, Mihilal, a resident of Girdhari Purwa. As soon as the leopard attacked the man, the field workers nearby rushed to the site and started pelting stones at the leopard to free the man.

In the meantime, the villagers informed the Regional Forest Officer, Nripendra Chaturvedi. On information, the forest department team, along with the local police, rushed to the spot and the leopard was eventually captured after it was tranquillised.