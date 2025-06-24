From Luxury to Leaky: Vande Bharat Passengers Face Unwanted Water Show | Watch

New Delhi: Passengers traveling on a Delhi-bound Vande Bharat Express were greatly inconvenienced when water leaking from the roof of a coach drenched their luggage and seats. Video of the incident has invited widespread backlash from netizens.

Passengers Cornered By The Surprise Inside-Train Rain

The video is from the Varanasi–New Delhi Vande Bharat Express, train number, 22415, where the the roof suddenly started dripping in the middle of the journey.

The video was shared with a sarcastic blow to the train's reputation citing, "A complimentary waterfall," as the reason.

As can be seen in the video, passengers were taken aback by this sudden rainfall inside the train's coach and quickly got up to move away from the scene.

What Caused The Leak?

Railway Seva quickly responded to the viral video and clarified all doubts.

"A case of water leakage was reported from the return air duct in coach C-7 (seat no. 76) on Train No. 22415 (Varanasi–New Delhi Vande Bharat Express)," wrote Railway Seva on X.

The root cause, as identified by the authorities, was an accumulation of condensate water under the cooling coil of the Roof Mounted Package Unit (RMPU) due to drain holes drip tray blocked by the Mix media/ Return air filter.

"The water, during braking, entered the return air duct, causing water to drip into the passenger area," Railway Seva explained further.

Following the incident, the affected RMPU drip tray was thoroughly cleaned at the NDLS station before the return journey. A washer was provided below the filter to create a gap between the filter and drip tray thus clearing the drain hole. All RMPUs of the rake are being checked for the provision of a washer to create a gap between the filter and drip tray.

"Free Sawan Snan on board..." Netizens Angry At The Poor Service.

Since the video was posted on X, netizens have not stopped attacking Vande Bharat online.