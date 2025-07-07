Mangoes Lotted at Lucknow Mango Festival, Funny Video Goes Viral On Social Media | WATCH

Viral Video: Mangoes are indeed famous in India, as they are widely celebrated and beloved throughout the country. India is known as the “Land of Mangoes” and has a deep cultural connection with the fruit, with multiple mango-themed festivals, special menus, and even mango-related poetry and literature.

In a surprising turn of events at the Mango Festival held in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, a chaotic scene unfolded as a group of people began looting mangoes, leading to a viral video on social media.

The incident occurred during the annual Mango Festival, known for showcasing a wide variety of mangoes, including popular types like Dussehra, Langra, and Chausa.

According to reports, the situation got out of control when many attendees, in their excitement, started eating mangoes in large quantities. The new viral clip revealed that people were hurriedly stuffing mangoes into bags and even into their clothes, disregarding any sense of order.

Watch the Video Here

Netizens React

The video has gone viral on social media and has garnered attention, with netizens reacting with humour and disbelief.

One user jokingly said, “Looks like the mangoes were too good to resist.”

Another said, “This is peak mango love!”

“At least the organisers should have disposed of them properly instead of allowing the crowd in!” a third user added.

“The poor are not always devoid of civic sense,” another commented.

Why is the Lucknow Mango Festival famous?