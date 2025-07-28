Man’s Bizarre Car Hack Leaves Internet Gasping and Fish Struggling | Video

Viral: In the long list of bizarre car modifications, this one might just take the (fish)cake. A man in China’s Liaoning province stunned the internet after converting the hood of his Li Auto L9 SUV into a full-blown aquarium, complete with live fish swimming beneath a clear, sealed plastic film. And no, this isn’t a scene from a dystopian art exhibit or an AI prank. Multiple real videos of the car surfaced online, showing the surreal setup parked on the side of a bustling street, sparking outrage, disbelief, and a whole lot of head-shaking.

The hood-turned-tank was reportedly covered with a plastic sheet that wrapped tightly around the car's integrated LED light bar, trapping water and several large fish inside. While it looked strangely intact, footage shows water slowly leaking from the enclosure.

As surreal as the visuals were, the owner's explanation was equally baffling: the man claimed he had gone fishing but forgot to carry a container, so naturally, he thought, “Why not the hood?”

What might’ve started as an improvisation (or an ill-timed joke) quickly turned into a public spectacle. Though the man seemed quite pleased with his quirky innovation, the internet did not share his enthusiasm.

The fish, likely caught to be eaten later, were instead paraded around like helpless performers in a glass case, their shallow water environment and exposure to harsh conditions raising serious concerns about animal cruelty.

Authorities weren't amused either. Local traffic police were called in, and they promptly declared the aquarium-car setup illegal. The vehicle, in its modified state, was unfit to be driven on public roads, leaving the fish tank fantasy dead in the water.

“When jugaad goes too far…”