Woman with Pistol Halts Traffic on Texas I-45, Sits in Lawn Chair for 5 Hours

A woman reportedly armed with a pistol brought traffic on Interstate 45 (I-45) in north Harris County, Texas, to a halt after she sat in a lawn chair in the middle of the busy freeway, causing chaos for thousands of commuters.

The incident began after the woman allegedly steered her vehicle into the path of an 18-wheeler near the 19000 block of I-45, leading to a collision.

Following the crash, she exited her vehicle, ignored officers’ verbal commands, pulled out a folding chair, and sat in the middle of the southbound lanes while holding a handgun to her head.

Multiple agencies, including constable deputies, police officers, and first responders, were deployed to the scene. In a later statement, police confirmed, “Constable Deputies along with multiple law enforcement officers and first responders have safely apprehended the armed female suspect sitting on the main lanes of the freeway.”

Authorities say the woman was expressing suicidal thoughts and refused to drop the weapon or move from the roadway. The standoff lasted five hours as law enforcement attempted to negotiate with her.

The woman ultimately surrendered after a conversation with her daughter, who reassured her of her safety. She was taken into custody unharmed and transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

While her exact motivations remain unclear, officials believe she may have been experiencing a mental health crisis.