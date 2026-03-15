‘Today’s Ride Was Special’: Rapido Rider’s Heartwarming Gesture Wins Hearts After Helping Blind Passenger Reach College Safely | WATCH

New Delhi: Sometimes, a small act of kindness can make an ordinary day memorable. A Rapido driver from Assam has won over hearts online after sharing a video of a special trip where he helped safely accompany a blind passenger to his destination.

Arfan, a Rapido rider who frequently posts snippets of his everyday job on the road, uploaded the video on Instagram. The video immediately attracted a lot of attention, receiving over 9,000 comments, 2.9 million views, and 270,000 likes. Arfan documented what he called a "special" ride in this video, one that stood out from the numerous rides he takes each day.

A Family’s Trust, A Stranger’s Promise

The video begins with Arfan arriving at the pickup site. A young man and his family are waiting outside the house. As Arfan gets ready for the ride, the family informs him that the passenger is visually impaired. Without hesitation, he nods in understanding and assures them that he will make sure the passenger reaches his destination safely.

Throughout the way, the two men are seen chatting casually. What could have been just another routine trip rather feels like a friendly conversation between two people sharing a moment on the road.

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Watch the Viral Video:

Going the Extra Mile

Later on in the video, they are seen arriving at what looks to be a college campus. They are stopped by a security guard at the entrance gate. Arfan quickly explains that his passenger is blind and needs help reaching inside the campus. The guard lets them in after hearing this. However, Arfan does more than just leave the passenger at the gate. In order to get the student to the right building, he rides farther within the campus and starts asking locals for instructions.

Soon, one of the student’s classmates approaches and offers to help him get to his class. Arfan doesn't finish the ride until he has ensured that someone is present to safely accompany his passenger. Sharing the video online, he wrote in the caption: “Today’s Rapido ride was special. Dropping him safely truly made my day.”

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The Internet Responds With Love

As the video spread across social media, many viewers praised the rider for going beyond the basic responsibilities of his job.

One wrote “You didn’t just drop a passenger… you carried someone’s trust. This is what real kindness looks like. You didn’t just give him a ride, you gave him care, respect, and safety. Respect to you, brother. Humanity still exists.”

Another user said “Life is like a movie, and this scene was perfect. Starting from the parents entrusting their hopes and dreams to a stranger, to him carrying that trust with such responsibility, and finally to that woman receiving him with pure love and compassion.”

One of the comments read “The world changes for the better when ordinary people choose to do extraordinary good. Our society needs more people who lift others up.”

Some said “Good people still exist just like you & the girl who helped him to reach the class.” And one which echoes a millions hearts said, “So heartwarming to see this.”