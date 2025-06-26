Masked Mob Attacks Toll Plaza, Assault Booth Staff In Odaki, Madhya Pradesh; CCTV Captures Shocking Moment | Watch

Madhya Pradesh: CCTV Footage from Odaki shows a shocking incident when a group of over 25 masked men launched a violent attack on the Odaki Toll Plaza on 25th June. They arrived on bikes and wreaked havoc on the toll plaza, also attacking the staff. The entire episode was caught on the plaza’s CCTV, and the footage has since gone viral on social media platforms.

The video captured the well-coordinated assault which took place at 6:50 PM in the evening. The masked attackers arrived on two-wheelers with the number plates covered in grease, likely to avoid identification. Armed with wooden sticks, they began smashing toll windows and panels, shattering glass and metal.

The preciseness suggested prior planning, as the mob attacked all 7 of the booths, destroying much of the equipment. The staff members were unprepared and had no way to defend themselves.

Key moments from the footage depict the assailants breaking cameras and barriers. In a very distressing scene, the entire mob chases down two booth workers trying to escape and beat them. When their attack was over, they ran back to their bikes, scattering in different directions.

The chaos lasted several minutes before the masked attackers made a hasty retreat on their bikes. Authorities have launched an urgent investigation, the motive behind the attack remains unclear. There’s no word yet on how many staff members were injured and their current condition.

Netizens React To Violent Raid

The video of the violence has gone viral on social media. Users reacted by saying that the attackers should be punished, but many others also speculated what could have instigated this violence. Here are some comments:

"Now they are going to collect toll tax from 2-wheelers. This will be seen more often in majority toll booths," one user said.

One user observed "This kind of violence is not acceptable and should be punished."

"I am not saying this is good, but they deserve this because of their behaviour towards the public, they don't follow the guidelines given by the government." stated one user.

Another user quipped, "Violence is never justified but everyone who ever been through toll system wised to do the same atleast once minimum"

"Goons vs goons" joked one user.