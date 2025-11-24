Maths Teacher Turns Farewell Party into Dance Floor, Grooves to ‘Teri Baaton Mein’ at Farewell Party

A Delhi school farewell took an unexpected twist when a maths teacher stole the spotlight with a lively dance performance to the popular song “Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya”. | Image: Naresh Kaushik/Instagram

New Delhi: A Delhi school farewell took an unexpected twist when a mathematics teacher stole the spotlight with a lively dance performance to the popular song “Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya”. The clip, shared on Instagram by the teacher himself, shows him confidently hitting the beats as his colleagues and students cheer him on.

The teacher known online as “Dancing Dad” - confidently steps forward and delivers the hook steps with surprising ease, leaving students and fellow teachers cheering and clapping along. His energy and expressions have quickly made him an online favourite, with many appreciating how effortlessly he embraced the moment. His 8,000-strong Instagram following was quick to applaud the spontaneous moment, with many comments praising his energy and confidence on the floor.

Social media users flooded the comments section with praise, calling him “the coolest teacher ever” and applauding his willingness to break stereotypes around strict academic educators. Some joked that if all mathematics teachers were this fun, students would never miss class.

The viral video serves as a reminder that farewell events often carry emotional weight, yet this teacher chose to mark the moment with celebration, dance and connection - bridging the formal setting of a school send-off with the sheer joy of letting loose.

The video continues to spread across platforms, proving that sometimes the most memorable school lessons come from joy, confidence and a little rhythm — not just textbooks and equations.