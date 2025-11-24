Did Overtime For Extra Money: When Dharmendra Spoke About His Struggling Days in Mumbai

Dharmendra breathed his last at the age of 89 on November 24. The news comes as a shock to the industry, as this marks the end of an era with a '60s superstar leaving his legacy behind. For over six decades, Dharmendra has ruled as Bollywood's beloved “He-Man”, with classic movies like Sholay, Yamla Pagla Deewana, Dharam Veer, Indian, Apne and more.

Amid the news of his passing, an old video of the veteran actor from his appearance on Indian Idol 11 has resurfaced online. In the clip, he spoke openly about his early-day struggles. During the show, he fondly recalled living in a garage and working in a drilling firm. He grew emotional after the contestants performed “Kal Ki Haseen Mulaqat Ke Liye” from his 1976 film Charas.

Sharing memories from his early struggles, Dharmendra said, “In my earlier days, I used to live in a garage because I didn’t have a proper home in Mumbai. To survive in Mumbai, I worked in a drilling firm where I was paid ₹200, and to earn some extra money, I used to do overtime.”

Dharmendra also became emotional during his appearance on another reality show, Superstar Singer, where the makers played a video of his journey. Reflecting on the bridge he often visited after school, he said, “Yahi mai khwab dekhta tha yahan aane ke. Us pul pe jaata hun to us pul se kehta hu ki Dharmendra tu actor ban gaya yaar! (This is where I dreamt of coming to showbiz. Even today, whenever I visit that bridge, I say ‘Dharmendra, you became an actor!).”

Advertisement

The veteran actor was again going to shine on the big screen with Ikkis later this year, but before that, he left for the heavenly abode. The first look at the actor from the movie was released earlier today. The first look poster also features a strong monologue by the veteran actor.