Medical Miracle: UP Woman Defies Odds to Deliver Quadruplets Naturally Over 5 Days

Moradabad: A 31-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district has defied extraordinary odds, giving birth to quadruplets, two boys and two girls, staggered over an unbelievable span of five days.

Even more astonishingly for a high-risk multiple pregnancy, the medical team at Teerthanker Mahaveer University (TMU) Hospital in Moradabad successfully conducted all four deliveries naturally, completely bypassing the need for a C-section.

A Staggered Arrival That Stunned Doctors

Amina, a resident of Ovari village in Sambhal, married her husband, Mohammad Alim, two years ago.

The couple's long-awaited journey to parenthood took an incredible turn when early ultrasounds revealed she was carrying four separate fetuses, each growing in its own distinct sac.

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The extraordinary birth sequence began on May 9th, when Amina went into premature labour and naturally delivered her firstborn son.

In a highly unusual tactical decision to give the remaining fetuses more time to mature in the womb, the medical team, led by Dr Shubhra Agrawal, managed to stabilise Amina and safely delay the rest of the delivery process.

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Five days later, on May 14th, labour resumed. Amina was rushed back into the delivery room, where she smoothly delivered the remaining three infants, one boy and two twin girls, marking a spectacular conclusion to a five-day delivery marathon.

While multiple-embryo pregnancies are notoriously delicate and almost always require major surgical intervention, the dedication of the TMU hospital staff ensured a safe outcome for the family.

Viral Inundation of Blessings

As news of the staggered quadruplet birth spread across X and Facebook, the story rapidly went viral.

Neighbours, extended family, and thousands of well-wishers online have flooded the new parents with congratulations, celebrating the dual arrival of two boys and two girls as an immense blessing.

Despite encountering high-risk blood pressure fluctuations during the latter half of her pregnancy,