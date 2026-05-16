'Tum Karlo Jo Karna Hai': Man Urinates Inside Kalkaji Metro Lift In Front of 2 Women; Video Sparks Outrage | WATCH

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro network, frequently in the news for passenger dramas and viral reels, is facing intense public backlash after a deeply disturbing video surfaced on social media.

The incident, which reportedly took place inside an elevator at the busy Kalkaji Mandir Metro Station, has sparked widespread anger and raised serious concerns over commuter safety and public hygiene.

According to online reports and circulating footage, a man was captured casually urinating inside a metro lift.

Making matters significantly worse, the public misconduct reportedly occurred directly in front of two female commuters who were sharing the elevator space.

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The women were left visibly shocked and uncomfortable by the sudden, indecent display in the confined enclosure.

Netizens Demand Immediate Police Action

The footage spread rapidly across social media platforms like X and Instagram, drawing sharp condemnation from thousands of viewers.

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Netizens have labelled the act as "absolutely disgusting, shameful, and completely unacceptable," calling on the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and the Delhi Police to take immediate legal action.

"Public infrastructure is meant for everyone's convenience, not for such vile and uncivilised behaviour. Doing this in front of women inside an enclosed lift borders on harassment," wrote a user on X.

Another wrote, “Weird that my metro just reached Kalkaji Mandir station while I am reading this.”

A third user wrote, “Delhi police, please visit this nasty man.”

“Muslims don't even know how to behave in public, and then the audacity to say Jo karna hai karlo,” wrote a fourth user.

"This is such an unpleasant situation - hope no one faces it again. We need strict actions against people with zero civic sense to inculcate some manners," says a fifth user.

A sixth user wrote, “This is not about peeing. This is about Sexual Harassment by Exposing oneself.”

Many others have tagged the official handles of the Delhi Metro and the cyber cell, demanding that CCTV footage from the station be reviewed to identify and arrest the offender.

Safety Concerns in Focus

The incident has renewed discussions regarding the security layout of metro stations.

While platforms and trains are heavily monitored by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel and transit staff, commuters point out that remote elevators, stairwells, and foot overbridges often lack an active security presence, leaving passengers, especially women, vulnerable to public nuisance and harassment.

Incidents of public urination in public transit areas attract penalties under the Delhi Metro Railway (O&M) Act, with relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for public obscenity and acts intended to insult the modesty of women.