Meet Golu: Langur Hired as ‘Security Guard’ for ₹12,000 at College Goes Viral, Now Set Free | WATCH

What started as a “unique solution” to a monkey menace in Aligarh has now turned into a viral story with an unexpected twist. Golu, a langur hired as a “security guard” at DS Degree College, has been released from duty after forest department intervention.

The langur, who was reportedly being paid ₹12,000 a month to keep monkeys away from the campus, had become an internet sensation, with videos of him on duty circulating widely.

DS Degree College in Aligarh had reportedly brought in Golu after repeated incidents involving monkeys troubling students and staff.

The idea was simple: langurs naturally deter other monkeys and Soon after Golu was deployed, the number of monkey-related disturbances reportedly dropped significantly.

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College authorities even described the move as effective, with Principal Dr Mukesh Bharadwaj expressing satisfaction over the results during the months Golu was on campus.

A ‘9 to 5 job’ that caught everyone’s attention

Golu’s routine quickly became part of campus life. He would “report to duty” at 8 am and stay till 5 pm, accompanied by a handler.

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Unlike a typical employee, he didn’t file reports, but his presence alone was enough to keep monkeys at bay.

Students, who were once troubled by monkey attacks, began taking selfies with Golu, turning him into a minor celebrity on campus.

Videos of Golu being “on duty,” often seen leashed with his handler, went viral on social media.

While many found the concept amusing, others raised concerns about the ethics of using an animal in such a role.

The story also sparked a larger conversation about human encroachment on natural habitats, with some pointing out that shrinking resources are forcing animals like monkeys into urban spaces.

Forest department intervenes, Golu set free

However, following the viral attention, the forest department stepped in and released Golu from service.