Meet ‘Nila’: Saree-Clad Robot Greets Voters at Puducherry Polling Booth | WATCH

New Delhi: A humanoid robot named “Nila” has caught the internet’s attention after being deployed at a polling station in Puducherry, where it greeted voters and assisted them during the Assembly elections.

Dressed in a golden sari and adorned with jewellery, the robot added a unique technological touch to the voting process at the VOC Government School polling station.

From Weddings to Elections: a Multi-Purpose Robot

Developed in Coimbatore, Nila is an event-based interactive robot designed for multiple public settings, including weddings, official functions and elections.

According to its creators from Robo Mirror, the robot is built to engage with people, offer assistance and enhance user experience in crowded environments.

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"This robot has a name, Nila. This is an event-based robot – events like weddings, official work and elections. We are coming from Coimbatore. Nila robot has multiple features. It also has a voice feature, and it can talk on its own. We can feed in the command, and the voice will be audible to the person nearby. She is welcoming the voters here,"he said.

Welcoming Voters with Voice Commands

At the polling booth, Nila was seen greeting voters and guiding them through the process using its built-in voice feature.

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It delivered clear instructions, such as the following:

“Welcome to the polling station. I am your election assistance robot. Please proceed from here and follow the queue. Kindly keep your voter card ready and follow the instructions.”

One of Nila’s standout features is its ability to speak multiple languages.

At the polling station, it communicated in both English and Tamil, making it easier for voters from different backgrounds to understand instructions.

The robot quickly became a point of curiosity, with many voters stopping to observe and interact with it.

The deployment of Nila reflects a growing trend of integrating technology into public systems to improve efficiency and engagement.

Its presence not only assisted voters but also added an innovative dimension to the election process.

Polling underway in key states

Meanwhile, polling began across Puducherry, Keralam and Assam at 7 am, marking a crucial phase in the Assembly elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to participate actively in the democratic process.