Updated 18 August 2025 at 14:21 IST

Meet Xiaogui: A Parrot Who Sets Guinness World Record In Just 33 Seconds

Xiaogui's owner revealed that he had a strong interest in toys, especially colored balls, during his early days, so he began training the parrot to recognize colors and sort them accordingly, polishing his skills further till perfection.

Reported by: Vanshika Punera
Meet Xiaogui: A parrot who broke the Guinness World Record in just 33 seconds
Xiaogui's owner revealed that he had a strong interest in toys, during his early days, so he began training the parrot to recognize colors polishing his skills further till perfection. | Image: Guinness World Record
Viral News: When it comes to sorting shades, no one can beat Xiaogui, a parrot from China who set the Guinness World Record straight by identifying 10 colours in 33.50 seconds, the fastest time taken by a parrot.

A Record Breaking Performance

Xiaogui took on the challenge in Jiaozuo, Henan, China where he was presented with 10 tiny plastic bins laid out in a row, each matching the colour of a straw ball placed beside it. The parrot had to retrieve the balls and put them in the right bin. One by one, with the help of his skills, he carried the ball across to the correct bin and dropped it. He was nearly flawless even though he initially confused two similar shades of pink, but he quickly spotted his mistake and carried on, showing his beautiful color coordination skills.

This record-breaking display wouldn't have been possible without his owner, Qin Feng, who hand-fed him. The owner also revealed that Xiaogui had a strong interest in toys, especially colored balls, during his early days, so he began training the parrot to recognize colors and sort them accordingly, polishing his skills further till perfection.

Let's meet the other Record Breaking Parrots

From Apollo, the African grey parrot, to Cola the parrot, time and again these birds have proved that with the right kind of training, they can even outdo human beings in certain activities.

  1. Apollo, the African grey parrot in the USA trained by Dalton and Victoria Mason, holds the record for the most items identified by a parrot in three minutes.
  2. Kira the parrot, trained by Stefania Pedone, achieved the record for the most playing cards identified in 3 minutes.
  3. Chico the cockatoo, set the record for the fastest 5 m on a scooter.
  4. Zac the Macaw holds the record for showing his perfect basketball slam dunks.
  5. And last but not least, Cola from China holds the record for most tricks performed.

Published By : Vanshika Punera

Published On: 16 August 2025 at 17:36 IST

