Updated 16 August 2025 at 14:04 IST

Watch: Couple Dances To Bollywood Song 'Lutt Putt Gaya' In Mall, Wins Hearts Online

Another heart-breaking video for singles! A couple dancing on a bollywood song inside a mall clothing store charms millions.

Reported by: Vanshika Punera
Viral Video: A heartwarming video that has gone viral on the internet shows a couple turning their ordinary shopping moment into something special. 

The video recorded on camera inside a clothing store, shows the couple dancing to the most romantic Bollywood song, ‘Lutt-Putt Gaya' playing in the background. 

As soon as the video was shared on Instagram, it crossed over 2 million views and 50K shares.

The Internet Manifests a Love Like This:

After the video went viral, a user said that he is “husband material.”

Another wrote, "That's why Salman Khan is famous anyone can dance to his steps... It's so easy.”

Other users commented, "Aise pati ke liye kaun se vrat rkhna padega guysss.”

While another user said, “Didi bhagwan ko avocado chadhati thi.” 

Published By : Vanshika Punera

Published On: 16 August 2025 at 13:34 IST

