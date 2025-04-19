Meghalaya Teacher’s Classroom Ramp Walk Goes Viral, Wins Hearts Online

Viral Video: A heartwarming video from a school in Meghalaya is winning the internet. Tengsmart M Sangma, a teacher at St Dominic Savio Higher Secondary School in Garobadha, shared a fun moment from his classroom that left people smiling and feeling nostalgic.

In the video, young students can be seen confidently doing a ramp walk between their desks. Each child had their own unique style some were funny, others were cool but all of them were full of joy and confidence.

Watch the video:

The video quickly went viral, with people online saying it reminded them of their own carefree school days.



One user even joked, “Finally, Amir Khan has arrived at St Dominic Savio school!”