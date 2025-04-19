sb.scorecardresearch
Updated April 19th 2025, 14:10 IST

Meghalaya Teacher’s Classroom Ramp Walk Goes Viral, Wins Hearts Online

A teacher from Meghalaya shared a video of his students doing a ramp walk in class, and it's going viral for all the right reasons.

Reported by: Navya Dubey
Viral Video
A teacher from Meghalaya shared a video of his students' classroom ramp walk | Image: X

Viral Video: A heartwarming video from a school in Meghalaya is winning the internet. Tengsmart M Sangma, a teacher at St Dominic Savio Higher Secondary School in Garobadha, shared a fun moment from his classroom that left people smiling and feeling nostalgic.

In the video, young students can be seen confidently doing a ramp walk between their desks. Each child had their own unique style some were funny, others were cool but all of them were full of joy and confidence.

Watch the video:

The video quickly went viral, with people online saying it reminded them of their own carefree school days.


One user even joked, “Finally, Amir Khan has arrived at St Dominic Savio school!”

Sangma said in the comments that he was proud to see his students express themselves so freely.

