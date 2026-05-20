'MeloDi’ Fever Turns ‘Sweeter’: Parle Reacts to PM Modi’s Melody Gift to Italian PM Giorgia Meloni

Parle joined the viral “MeloDi” trend after Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted “Melody” toffees to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during his Italy visit.

Responding to the now-viral video shared by Meloni on X, Parle reposted the clip with the caption "Sweetening relationships since 1983".

PM Modi’s ‘Melody’ Gift Went Viral

The moment took place during PM Modi’s final stop in Italy as part of his ongoing five-nation diplomatic tour.

In the now-viral clip shared by Giorgia Meloni on X, the Italian Prime Minister thanked PM Modi for the gift and described Melody as a “very, very good toffee.” Moments later, both leaders smilingly said “Melody” together and burst into laughter.

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The interaction quickly spread across social media platforms, with users flooding the internet with memes, edits and reactions around the now-famous “MeloDi” nickname often associated with Modi and Meloni online.

Parle’s Response Wins the Internet

Soon after the clip gained traction, Parle entered the conversation with its nostalgic one-line caption referencing the brand’s long history in India.

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Social media users flooded the comment sections with memes and jokes after Parle’s post.

One user wrote, “Parle-G be like — Thanks for increasing our shares.”

Another commented, “Parle be like: International naam hai apna.”

A third user said, “World’s biggest promotion.”