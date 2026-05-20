‘Peak MeloDi Diplomacy’: PM Modi’s ‘Melody’ Gift to Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Wins Internet | WATCH

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi added a light-hearted touch to diplomacy during his Italy visit after gifting “Melody” chocolates or toffees to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, sparking a flood of reactions online.

The moment, which quickly went viral on social media, took place during PM Modi’s final stop in Italy as part of his ongoing five-nation diplomatic tour.

In a post on X, Meloni thanked PM Modi for the gift and jokingly said, “PM Modi bought us a gift, a very very good toffee.” Moments later, both leaders smilingly said “Melody” together and burst into laughter.

Watch Here:

Internet Reacts to ‘MeloDi Diplomacy’

The clip instantly grabbed attention online, especially among Indian users familiar with the iconic candy and the viral “MeloDi” nickname often used by netizens for the Modi-Meloni equation.

Advertisement

One user wrote, “My god! I can’t believe Modi ji really gifted Melody to her.”

Another commented, “We love MeloDi.”

Advertisement

A third user stated, “Modi and you always look good together.”

Another wrote, “PM Modi gifting ‘Melody’ chocolates to Giorgia Meloni is peak MeloDi diplomacy — geopolitics with a sweet personal touch.”

Modi and Meloni Visit Rome’s Iconic Colosseum

Apart from the viral chocolate moment, PM Modi and Giorgia Meloni also spent time together in Rome following an official dinner meeting.

The two leaders visited the iconic Colosseum and later shared pictures from the outing on social media.

PM Modi posted about the meeting on X and said he looked forward to further strengthening India-Italy ties through deeper cooperation in multiple sectors.

According to officials, discussions during the visit focused on trade, investment, clean energy and the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC).

Final Leg of PM Modi’s 5-Nation Tour

Italy marks the final stop of PM Modi’s five-nation diplomatic tour that began on May 15. The visit covered the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Italy.

The tour has largely focused on expanding India’s strategic partnerships in areas including trade, technology, innovation, energy and infrastructure.

Earlier during the tour, PM Modi held talks with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Netherlands PM Rob Jetten and Swedish PM Ulf Kristersson.