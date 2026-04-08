Hidden Discrepancy: Iran's Nuclear Programme Appears In Farsi Ceasefire Doc, Mysteriously Disappears In English Version

Tehran: Iran and the United States of America on Wednesday agreed to a two-week ceasefire. However, the bone of contention, which is Iran's nuclear programme, seems far from resolved.

Iran has unveiled a Farsi document outlining the 10-point plan for the de-escalation of the war. Among the 10 points are 'Acceptance of Enrichment'. However, this point is absent from the English version of the document that Iranian diplomats shared with the media.

The 10 points according to the Farsi document can be roughly translated as:

In principle, the US must commit to guaranteeing non-aggression. Iran's sustained control over the Strait of Hormuz. Iran's right to uranium enrichment must be recognized. Lifting of all major sanctions. Lifting of all secondary sanctions. Termination of all UN Security Council resolutions. Cancellation of all IAEA Board of Governors resolutions. Payment of compensation for damages suffered by Iran. Withdrawal of US combat forces from the region. Cessation of war on all fronts, including against the heroic Islamic resistance in Lebanon.