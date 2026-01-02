'₹20,000 Mein Ladkiyan Mil Jaati Hai Bihar Me': BJP Leader Girdhari Lal's Statement Sparks Outrage | VIDEO

Patna: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Girdhari Lal has sparked outrage by passing a derogatory statement regarding girls from Bihar at a public event. Lal, who is the husband of Uttarakhand Sports Minister Rekha Arya, purportedly said that girls can be purchased for marriage at a rate of Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 in Bihar.

A video of the controversial statement is going viral on social media. In the video, the BJP leader was heard asking a young man why he was not married yet.

"Tum, kitni umar ke ho beta? (How old are you?)" the BJP leader was heard asking the man in the video. Upon hearing the youth's reply, the politician exclaimed, “Tum to naujawaan ho...Shaadi bhi nahi hui tumhari (Why are you not married yet?”

"Beta, shaadi budhape me karoge? (Will you marry after entering old age?)" the politician joked. The youth purportedly replied that he could not find a girl to marry.

The BJP leader then made the shocking remark, saying, “Ladki hum tumhe dilwa dete hai...Bihar se le aayenge. Bihar me 20-25 hazar me mil jaati hai. (I can get you a girl from Bihar. In Bihar, girls are available for marriage for Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000.”

Girdhari Lal was seen shamelessly laughing while making the derogatory statement.

Backlash

Criticisms poured in against the BJP leader over his remarks, with the Rashtriya Janata Party (RJD) saying, “This is the disgusting mindset of BJP supporters and RSS members towards women from Bihar!" The party, which is led by former Bihar CM Tejashwi Yadav, also asked PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to issue a clarification.

In a post on X, RJD wrote, “The shameless husband of Uttarakhand government minister Rekha Arya, Girdhari Lal, is revealing the BJP's thinking towards women from Bihar."

Congress also reacted to the video, saying, “This is the dirty mentality of BJP supporters.”

BJP Leader's Apology

After his viral video courted massive criticism, Girdhari Lal released a statement claiming that his statements were presented by the Opposition in an objectionable manner. He added, “If my statements hurt anyone, then I fold my hands and apologise.”