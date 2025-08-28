Mercedes VS Dump Truck: India Shines But Pak Rangers Struggle in Floodwater, Wagah Border Video Sparks Laughter

A video from the Wagah-Attari border has gone viral on social media, showing a striking difference between the Indian and Pakistani sides during the daily flag-lowering ceremony.

In the video, Pakistan Rangers are seen marching through floodwater and trash, while the Indian side remains clean, dry, and well-maintained.

The video has sparked discussion online, with many users pointing out the difference in infrastructure, cleanliness, and preparedness on both sides of the border.

Internet Reacts

Social media is buzzing with reactions. One user commented, "The border isn’t just a line it’s a symbol of the difference in governance, development, and management."

Another wrote: "Pak Army’s corruption on display. Indian side dry and clean, Pak side waterlogged with garbage."

Other mocked, "Pani ki kami puri hogyi inki".

Several users questioned why the ceremony wasn’t canceled, calling it a “charade” in such poor conditions.

Kartarpur Sahib Also Flooded

In another incident, visuals from Pakistan's Narowal district show the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur submerged in up to seven feet of floodwater after heavy rain and water release from the Ranjit Sagar Dam in Punjab.

The flood has affected major parts of the shrine including the langar hall, parikrama, sarovar, and residential areas.

Fortunately, the holy Guru Granth Sahib, placed on the second floor, is safe, along with other sacred texts.

This is the first time the Ravi river has flooded the Kartarpur shrine since the corridor opened in 2019.

The Kartarpur Corridor, connecting Dera Baba Nanak in India to the gurdwara in Pakistan, has remained closed from the Indian side since May following Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.