Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib In Pakistan Flooded After River Ravi Overflows

The overflowing Ravi River has caused flooding at the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, Pakistan, as well as the adjacent corridor. Due to the Pong dam's excessive water release, Ravi's water level has increased. The Ravi is situated on the border between India and Pakistan at Dera Baba Nanak, and the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara is located across the river.

The 4-km-long Kartarpur Sahib Corridor links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, believed to be the final resting place of Guru Nanak, to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district. On the Indian side, close to Dera Baba Nanak, the flood situation is also dreadful. Villages nearby have been submerged by the surging Ravi River as a result of neglection in the Dhussi bandh (earthen embankments).