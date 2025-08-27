Updated 27 August 2025 at 16:17 IST
Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib In Pakistan Flooded After River Ravi Overflows
The Ravi River, swollen by water released from the Pong dam, has caused severe flooding at the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib and the Kartarpur Corridor in Pakistan.
- World News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
The overflowing Ravi River has caused flooding at the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, Pakistan, as well as the adjacent corridor. Due to the Pong dam's excessive water release, Ravi's water level has increased. The Ravi is situated on the border between India and Pakistan at Dera Baba Nanak, and the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara is located across the river.
The whole old gurdwara's grounds, including the central area, were flooded to a depth of almost 10 feet, according to images posted by the Pakistani traveler account Travel with Waqas Haider. The Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara lies across the river from the Ravi, which is located at Dera Baba Nanak on the Indian-Pakistani border.
Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib Video
The 4-km-long Kartarpur Sahib Corridor links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, believed to be the final resting place of Guru Nanak, to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district. On the Indian side, close to Dera Baba Nanak, the flood situation is also dreadful. Villages nearby have been submerged by the surging Ravi River as a result of neglection in the Dhussi bandh (earthen embankments).
Water cannot penetrate the communities since Dera Baba Nanak town is situated on a higher plane. But there is no longer any communication between the town and the rest of Punjab. The flood situation near Dera Baba Nanak on the Indian side is equally terrible.
Also Read: Red Alert in Jammu & Kashmir: IMD Predicts 'Heavy Rainfall' For Next 24 Hours; Schools Shut, Roads Blocked
Published By : Namya Kapur
Published On: 27 August 2025 at 16:17 IST