‘Mere Ghar Mein Chor Ghus Aaya’: Bachelors Catch Thief, Internet Calls Gen Z ‘Too Unserious’

Viral: Ever had something serious happen, but everyone around you is just way too chill about it? That’s exactly the kind of chaos the internet is obsessing over right now.

Instagram user Shreyansh Shukla, who goes by the handle adiktivmutant and has just 2,530 followers, has gone massively viral after posting two back-to-back videos of a thief being caught inside his house. While Part 1 has exploded with 7.2 million views, over 2,582 comments, 1,733 reshares, and nearly 218K shares, Part 2 has also picked up momentum with 604K views, 520 comments, 188 reshares, and over 16.6K shares, turning a regular account into an overnight internet sensation.

From “Paani Peene Aaya Tha” to Getting Caught

In the first video, Shreyansh can be seen casually explaining the situation while the thief sits right there, almost like an uninvited guest who overstayed.

“Bro, you know there was a thief in my house… he got caught,” he says, with a tone that’s surprisingly calm for the situation. He goes on to describe how the man had already taken money, tried picking up phones, grabbed AirPods, and in the middle of it all, casually stopped to drink water. The strangest part? This wasn’t even his first attempt.

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The thief himself adds to the bizarre scene, trying to downplay things and even requesting them not to tell others, making the entire interaction feel more like an awkward conversation than a robbery.

Part 2 Turns Into a Full-Blown Storytime

In the follow-up video, Shreyansh explains that the same man had entered their house nearly 15 days earlier at around 4 am. When confronted back then, the thief casually claimed he had come to retrieve his kabootar and asked for water, and unbelievably, was let go.

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Soon after, thefts began surfacing, a phone, a purse, AirPods, not just from their flat but even from nearby houses, including an iPhone 11 stolen in broad daylight.

When the thief returned again around 4–5 am, he repeated the act, picking up phones, money and AirPods, but oddly put some items back before heading downstairs. This time, however, one of the flatmates recognised him. What followed was a mix of confrontation, emotional excuses, and quick thinking, as the group caught him, tied him up to prevent escape, and eventually took him to the police station after recovering what they could.

Internet Can’t Get Over How ‘Chill’ This Was

While the incident itself could have been alarming, what truly grabbed attention was the way it unfolded, calm, almost casual, and unintentionally hilarious. One user laughingly pointed out that neither the thief nor the boys seemed serious, while another admired how “chill” this generation is even in such situations. Several others joked that Gen Z doesn’t even take a thief seriously anymore, with one comment saying the video finally made them understand why people call Gen Z “different.”

There were also observations about the thief’s unusual confidence, with some users highlighting how comfortably he spoke and tried to negotiate. A few even recognised the setting from the tone and slang, linking it to Indore, while others humorously noted how moments like these somehow turn into bonding experiences.