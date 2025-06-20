Mic-On Mishap: 'Yatri Kripya Dhyan De...’ Turns Train Announcement into Social Satire at Lucknow's Charbagh Station

Lucknow: Train announcements at railway stations are to keep the passengers updated on the train timings and alert them when the train arrives, but an unexpected twist in this pattern turned the Lucknow Railway Station announcements into satire.

The unforgettable rant unfolded at Lucknow's Charbagh railway station at platform number 6 when a female railway employee forgot to mute her mic and continued giggling nonchalantly with a fellow employee.

Live Commentary By The Railway Employee

As per reports, the employee forgot to switch off the announcement microphone and what followed got etched in people's minds.

At the start, it was like any other announcement "Yatri Kripya Dhyan De..." (Passengers, please attention) and "Train number...," but then echoed the woman's voice saying, "Kitna besharam admi hai. Aurat ko dekh rha hai.." (How shameless is he. Staring at a woman).

The clip posted on X only captured part of the video but reports pointed out that the comic announcement was quite a long one featuring two loudspeakers and the women's sounds echoing across the station. The uproarious conversation continued with "Phir gharwale kehte hai kaam karlo..." (Then family members tell you to work).

Social Media's Mixed Reaction

Some of the users were upset that innocent women were being trolled on the internet for having a normal conversation that one has every day.

Others found it hilarious that the women unknowingly schooled men staring at women in a public space.

Taking a dig at Lucknow's famous punchline one user said, "Muskuraiye, aap Lucknow mein hein!" (Smile, you're in Lucknow).

A majority of the comments also focused on the matter that would have been shelved otherwise saying, "जो बात गलियों में दबा दी जाती है, वो आज माइक पर चीख उठी — ये एक औरत की नहीं, पूरे सिस्टम की चुप बेबसी थी।" (The issue which is suppressed in the streets, screamed on the mic today - this was not the silent helplessness of one woman, but of the entire system).