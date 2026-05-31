Mischievous Monkey Showers Rs 2 Lakh From Tree After Bizarre Heist In Bulandshahr, Video Goes Viral

Bulandshahr: A unique spectacle was witnessed outside a court in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, where hundreds of Rs 500 currency notes were seen falling from a neem tree. This unusual incident occurred after a monkey snatched a bag containing ₹2 lakh from an lawyer, climbed the tree and began scattering money from the treetop.

The incident unfolded outside the premises of the Bulandshahr district court on Kachari Road, where a lawyer had arrived with Rs 2 lakh cash stuffed in a bag to finalise a property registration and purchase stamp papers. While he was standing outside the advocate's chambers, a monkey suddenly approached him and stole the bag from him.

The rogue monkey then quickly scurried up a tall, leafy neem tree. Perched on a high branch, the mischievous mammal tore open the bag and began showering notes from the treetop.

A video of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, showed money raining from the neem tree as people standing below started collecting the notes from the ground. Passers-by began pocketing some of the notes, with the lawyer pleading with them to return the money.

Advertisement

The chaos continued for around 30 minutes and the lawyer and his client managed to successfully gather Rs 1.95 lakh. However, Rs 5,000 from the original sum remain missing.

WATCH