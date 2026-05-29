Class 12 Hacker Plays Viral 'Bad Apple' Song On CBSE Portal After Breaching Site

New Delhi: A 19-year-old hacker named Nisarga Adhikary has triggered fresh controversy around CBSE’s digital systems after claiming that he managed to play the viral Bad Apple animation meme song on a CBSE portal. The claim has intensified scrutiny of the board’s On-Screen Marking system.

Adhikary shared a screen recording on social media showing the popular black-and-white Bad Apple animation running on what he described as CBSE’s production site.

The Bad Apple meme is an iconic internet challenge where fans recreate the black-and-white shadow-art music video for the song “Bad Apple!!”

“We managed to play the iconic Bad Apple video on CBSE’s prod site,” Adhikary posted on X. He further claimed that he had gained extensive access to servers linked to CBSE’s digital evaluation infrastructure, including full create, read, update and delete access, along with shell access to production servers.

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"We were able to get full create, read, update and delete (CRUD) access & shell access to CBSE's prod servers...This is disastrous," Nisarga Adhikary tweeted.

Adhikary, a Class 12 student and self-described ethical hacker, had earlier claimed that he had found multiple vulnerabilities in systems connected to CBSE’s on screen-marking portal. He said he had reported the issues through official cybersecurity channels months ago but received only an acknowledgement and no detailed response from CBSE.

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He claimed that an hacker could even change numbers in the answer copies.

Adhikary had claimed to hack CBSE portal earlier this week as well. However, CBSE strongly disputed allegations that its live On-Screen Marking portal was breached. The Board stated that the portal used for checking answer sheets had a different URL from the one shown in the screenshots posted by Adhikary.