Miss Grand Thailand Contestant Turns 'False Teeth Mishap' Into Powerful Comeback On Stage | WATCH

A few days after a Miss Grand Thailand contestant went viral for an on-stage mishap, she is once again winning hearts, this time for turning that awkward moment into a confident and empowering statement during the finale.

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In a video now widely circulating on social media, Chanago recreated the moment during the finale in a bold and self-aware way. As she walked onto the stage, she was seen playfully putting her veneers back in, referencing the earlier incident.

She then continued her introduction with even more confidence and grace, drawing praise for her attitude and stage presence.

Oops! Moment

Kamolwan Chanago first grabbed headlines when her dental veneers slipped out mid-speech during the preliminary round of the pageant. The unexpected moment briefly interrupted her introduction in front of judges and a live audience.

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Despite the embarrassment, she handled the situation with remarkable composure – pausing, fixing the issue, and continuing her walk with confidence. Her grace under pressure quickly won admiration online.

While such a moment could have shaken anyone’s confidence, especially in a competition that often emphasises perfection Chanago chose to own it instead.

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Rather than shying away, she embraced the incident and turned it into a defining moment of her journey.

Internet applauds her confidence