'Missed My Flight by 60 Seconds- Gate Was Open, But IndiGo Shut Me Out,' Goes Viral

A Gurugram man’s frustrating airport experience has gone viral after he claimed IndiGo didn’t let him board his flight, even though he was standing right at the gate while it was still open. Amit Mishra, who was flying from Delhi to Bagdogra on June 5, took to LinkedIn to vent about how a 60-second delaycost him an entire business trip and a lot of money. In his detailed post, Mishra explained that he had checked in his luggage at 6:25 AM for a 7:30 AM flight. He reached the boarding gate at 7:04 AM, a solid 26 minutes before departure. But despite that, he says the ground staff refused to let him board.

To make things worse, he later found out the flight had been preponed to 7:20 AM, but he says he got no SMS, app notification, or email about the time change. Even with the new timing, he was still 16 minutes early, he claimed.



The missed flight meant a domino effect of troubles: he lost his connecting Bagdogra–Hyderabad flight, missed a crucial meeting in Gangtok, and had to rebook his Delhi–Hyderabad ticket at double the cost.



“There was no help, no empathy. Just rules over people,” he wrote, demanding compensation and a refund from the airline.



As if that wasn’t enough, his troubles didn’t stop there. On his next flight from Delhi to Hyderabad, which was also preponed (from 6:45 AM to 6:35 AM), boarding didn’t begin until 6:07 AM.



“Now tell me, how do the rules work?” Mishra questioned. “If we’re late by minutes, we’re thrown off. But if the airline delays, there’s no explanation, no accountability.”



IndiGo responded under the post, saying they had tried to contact him but couldn’t reach him. “Please DM us your alternate number and a convenient time to talk,” the airline said.



The post shared by Amit Mishra has sparked discussion among social media users. They took to the comment section to share their personal experiences. A user Commented ‘they have only one policy and according to which customer comes last’. Another read ‘Yes, I absolutely agree with Amit. I was on the same flight, which was preponed without any prior intimation- no message, no call from IndiGo.’



One of the users said ‘The quality of Indigo Airlines dropped down already, a lot of old people were affected daily with these types of issues. #DCGA needs to take action.’ A netizen reacted ‘Absolutely wrong.... IndiGo must take sturn action against such a poor behaviours. Yes you deserve a full refund looking at instance’.



While IndiGo is now trying to resolve the matter, Mishra’s viral post has sparked a fresh wave of conversations online about airline accountability.



