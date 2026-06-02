She Said 'Yes'! Army Officer Goes Down On One Knee, Pops The Question To Girlfriend On Convocation Day; Heartwarming Video Goes Viral

Nashik: An Army Pilot Captain turned a professional milestone into an unforgettable romantic gesture when he got down on one knee and asked his girlfriend to marry him on his convocation day just after the passing out parade at Nashik's Combat Army Aviation Training School ended. A heartwarming video of the proposal is going viral on social media.

Gathering the courage, Captain Bharat Bhardwaj suddenly went down on one knee and pulled out a ring to propose to the love of his life. Fighter helicopters were seen in the backdrop of the romantic moment.

Popping the crucial question, the Captain, who was wearing his uniform, asked his girlfriend Aarushi, “Will you marry me?” People were heard hooting and cheering for the couple.

A video showed Aarushi shouting "Yes" as she accepted Captain Bharat Bhardwaj's proposal, making the convocation day memorable for both of them.

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Captain Bharat Bhardwaj celebrating as Aarushi accepts his proposal

The video showed people congratulating Bhardwaj and his girlfriend on their big day.

Following the successful proposal, Bhardwaj said, “It was a big day for all of us. Our hard work yielded fruit today.”

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Claiming that there could not have been a better day to propose to his girlfriend, Bhardwaj, said, “Both of us have known each other for the past five years. I don't think that there is any better day than this to propose marriage to her. This is a big day for my family, too. I wanted to make this day memorable for my fiancée too. That was the whole idea.”

‘Mission Accomplished’

Netizens reacted warmly to the heartwarming video, with one saying, “Mission accomplished.”

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