‘Pahalgam Attack Revealed India’s True Allies’: Mohan Bhagwat Hails Op Sindoor, Credits 'Hindu Nationalism' For Strong India | Key Highlights

During his speech at the Reshimbagh Ground in Nagpur, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said the government must be people-oriented to avoid chaos. | Image: Republic

Nagpur: Condemning cross-border terrorism at the RSS’ annual Vijayadashmi rally, which also marked the centenary of the organisation, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said the Pahalgam terror attack revealed India’s true international allies.

Warning against internal unconstitutional elements that aim to destabilise the nation, Bhagwat said the positions taken by various countries after the attack showed the nature and extent of their friendship with India.

“Even though we maintain friendly relations with other countries, and we will continue to do so, when it comes to our security, we need to be more careful, more watchful and stronger. After the Pahalgam attack, the positions taken by various countries also revealed which of them are our friends, and to what extent,” the RSS chief said.

In Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, 26 Indians were killed after assailants inquired about their religion, which drew a fitting response from the country under Operation Sindoor.

“This caused immense pain and anger in the country. Our government made complete preparations and gave a firm rebuttal. In the aftermath, the leadership’s resolve, the valour of our armed forces and the unity of society were evident,” he said.

He said extremist elements had faced action from the government, while society too distanced itself after recognising their “hollowness”. “They will be controlled. A major hurdle has now been removed in that area,” the RSS chief said.

Turmoil In Neighbourhood

Expressing concern over the growing turmoil in neighbouring countries, citing regime changes in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal due to public anger, Bhagwat warned that similar forces were active in India, both within and outside the country, and emphasised the need for democratic means to bring about transformation.

“In recent years, there has been considerable turmoil in our neighbouring countries. The regime change in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and more recently Nepal due to violent outburst of public anger is a concern for us. The forces wanting to create such disturbances in Bharat are active inside as well as outside our country. The natural and immediate causes for discontent are the disconnect between the government and the society and the lack of able and people-oriented administrators. However, violent outbursts do not have the power to bring about the desirable change. The society can achieve such transformation only through democratic means. Otherwise, in such violent circumstances, there is a possibility that dominant powers of the world try to find opportunities to play their own games. These neighbouring countries are linked with Bharat on the basis of both culture and long-standing ties between citizens. In one way, they are part of our own family. Peace, stability, prosperity and ensuring comfort and wellbeing in these countries is necessity arising out of our natural affinity with these countries, going beyond the consideration for protection of our interests."

“The government must be people-oriented to avoid such chaos, but people expressing dissatisfaction in a way does not benefit anyone. BR Ambedkar calls such a movement Grammar of Anarchy,” he added.

He also said that the lack of schemes ensuring justice, development, goodwill, sensitivity and strength often leads to the rise of extremist forces.

“People who are annoyed by the system’s lethargy tend to seek support from such extremist elements. To prevent this, the state and society must work together through initiatives that give people faith in the system,” the RSS chief said.

‘Hindu Nationalism Binds Us All’

Bhagwat said, "Complete acceptance and respect of diversity and our culture that binds us all together in one thread, is nationalism, which we call Hindu Nationalism. This is Hindu Nationalism for us. Hindavi, Bharatiya, and Arya are all synonymous with Hindu... We have never had the concept of nation state. Our culture makes our nation. States come and go but a nation remains forever. This is our ancient Hindu Rashtra. We have seen all kinds of rise and falls, we have seen slavery and we saw independence, but we survived it all. This is why a strong and united Hindu society is the guarantee of the safety and integrity of the country. Hindu society is a responsible society... Hindu society has always been free of this mentality of us and them."

Global trade, self-reliance and diplomacy

Speaking on international economic policies, Bhagwat highlighted how the United States' new tariff policy was crafted to safeguard its own interests but had global repercussions. He stressed that while no country can survive in isolation, dependencies must not become compulsions. Urging a stronger focus on swadeshi and self-reliance, he also underlined the importance of maintaining balanced and voluntary diplomatic relations with friendly nations.

‘Shastra Puja’ At Reshimbagh Ground

The main event was organised at the Reshimbagh Ground in Nagpur, where Bhagwat performed the traditional ‘Shastra Puja’. Alongside traditional arms, replicas of indigenous modern weapons, including the Pinaka missile system and drones, were displayed. The ceremony also featured drill displays such as yoga, dand (physical exercises), martial arts and demonstrations by RSS volunteers.

The RSS was founded on Dussehra (September 27) in 1925 in Nagpur by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, a physician from Maharashtra.