‘Momo Bhai Party? : Man’s Surprise for Baby Elephant Momo’s 1st Birthday in Assam Goes Viral

In a heartwarming video, a man in Assam celebrated the first birthday of a baby elephant named Momo, and the internet cannot get enough of it as it goes viral.

The video shows the man lovingly arranging a cake and a generous amount of fruits for Momo. As the baby elephant approaches and begins happily munching on the treats, the man is seen singing “Happy Birthday” with a wide smile.

He also honours Momo by draping an ‘Assamese gamcha’ around the elephant’s neck, adding a beautiful cultural touch to the celebration. A birthday sash reading “Happy Birthday” can also be seen adorning the baby elephant as she joyfully devours the fruits laid out on the ground.

Watch the Video Here:

'Busy Eating Her Birthday Cake': Netizens React

The simple yet heartfelt gesture has struck a chord with viewers, with many praising the man’s affection and calling the moment incredibly cute. The video has not only won over social media users but also caught the attention of celebrities.

TV actor Tina Datta reacted to the video and wrote, "So cuteee ❤️"

Advertisement

Another user commented, “Momo is busy eating her birthday cake and other things 🤭. Happy birthday, Momo ❤️😘.”

A third comment read, "Momo bhai party?"

Advertisement