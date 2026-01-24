Magic on Tracks: Fresh Snowfall Turns Shimla-Kalka Heritage Train Journey Into a Winter Wonder | WATCH

A fresh spell of snowfall has covered Himachal Pradesh in a pristine white blanket, turning the iconic Shimla-Kalka World Heritage train route into a breathtaking winter spectacle.

A short video capturing the heritage train slowly making its way through snow-covered mountains has gone viral on social media, winning hearts online.

The viral clip has once again highlighted the timeless charm of the Kalka-Shimla train and reopened discussions around the region's sensitivity.

In the 18-second clip, the train can be seen moving through snow-laden tracks, surrounded by hills wrapped in white. The serene visuals highlight why the Kalka-Shimla route is often regarded as one of the most beautiful railway journeys in India.

The Kalka-Shimla Heritage Railway, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is celebrated for its remarkable engineering and historical significance. Built during the British era, the narrow-gauge railway winds through tunnels, sharp curves, and scenic valleys, offering travellers an unmatched view of Himachal Pradesh’s natural beauty.

‘Don’t spoil the mountains': Netizens React

The video was shared by user Nikil Sani, who not only showcased the scenic journey but also triggered a debate on whether modern trains like Vande Bharat should be introduced on the route.

While many social media users were mesmerised by the visuals, others strongly opposed the idea of running high-speed or advanced trains in the fragile mountain terrain.

One user wrote, “Beautiful, I know Shimla always eagerly awaits the first snowfall.”

Another commented, “Indians are crazy about Switzerland, the Netherlands, France and other countries, but many do not want to experience the beautiful places and the Amritkaal era in Bharat.”

A third user pointed out the technical limitations, saying, “Vande Bharat cannot run on this route. It is too narrow with too many turns. Trains have to move very slowly here.”