Mother Sparks Outrage After Laser Treatment on Newborn’s Birthmark, Shares Photos Online

Brooke Atkins, 36, has faced intense criticism after sharing her decision to pursue laser treatment for her son Kingsley's prominent Port Wine Stain (PWS) birthmark, which covered half of his face at birth.

While PWS birthmarks are typically harmless, facial marks, especially near the eye can indicate underlying health risks.

Kingsley, now three, was born in 2022 with the noticeable mark, which doctors later confirmed was linked to glaucoma and Sturge-Weber syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that can cause seizures and developmental delays.

Six months after Kingsley’s birth, Brooke and her husband opted for laser treatment to manage the birthmark. However, when she shared their journey on social media, she was met with fierce backlash.

"I think having anything out there online will attract criticism, unfortunately," Brooke said, responding to the backlash.

Many online critics branded her a "monster", with one commenter accusing her of "making him insecure the second he gets out the womb." Others claimed she was "brainwashed" into altering her son’s appearance.

Brooke clarified that the treatment was not for cosmetic removal but to prevent complications.

"Port Wine Stains typically get worse and darken over time, and Kingsley's birthmark could have become considerably more noticeable as he was growing up," she explained. “The purpose of the laser treatments is not to 'remove' the birthmark but instead keep the skin healthy, to prevent any further damage to the area.”

Despite the backlash, Brooke has also received support from other parents who understand the medical necessity. Social media updates show Kingsley’s birthmark has significantly faded, now appearing as a pale pink undertone.