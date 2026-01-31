MP’s ‘Dancing Cop’ Demoted After Mumbai Woman Alleges Vulgar Chats, Travel Pressure; Others Make Similar Claims

Indore: Traffic police officer Ranjeet Singh, widely known across India as the “dancing cop” for his viral moonwalk and dance moves while managing traffic, has been demoted from his acting head constable post to constable following a departmental inquiry triggered by serious allegations made by a woman.

The move came after a Mumbai-based woman publicly accused Singh of engaging in obscene chats with her and pressuring her to visit Indore, including offers to arrange travel and accommodation, according to reports.

Departmental Action After Inquiry

Senior police officials initiated a departmental inquiry into the allegations and reviewed Singh’s conduct and performance. Based on the findings, he was stripped of his officiating rank of head constable and reverted to his original post.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotiya confirmed that the order was issued after the probe, indicating issues related to indiscipline within the officer’s conduct had come to light.

Multiple Complaints and Broader Scrutiny

Following the initial complaint, other women reportedly came forward with similar allegations of inappropriate communication, prompting further review by senior police authorities.

The disciplinary action also included removal from active field duty and attachment to the police lines while the inquiry progressed — steps that were reported before the official demotion order.

Rising Fame to Controversy

Singh gained nationwide fame in recent years for using dance moves, especially moonwalks, to direct traffic at key junctions in Indore. His energetic style attracted millions of followers on social media and made him a recognizable face of traffic policing in the state.

However, police officers and public commentators have also noted that creative public engagement does not exempt law enforcement personnel from adhering to conduct standards expected of civil servants.

Inquiry Continues