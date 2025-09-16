Video of MS Dhoni Driving Vintage Rolls-Royce On The Streets Of Ranchi Goes Viral | Watch

Viral News: A video of former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, recently seen driving through the streets of Ranchi in his vintage blue 1980 Rolls-Royce, has gone viral on social media. Fans and followers showered the video with love and admiration in the comments.

In the video, it was seen that Dhoni was driving his vintage blue Rolls-Royce, leaving his residence in Simlia, Ranchi, as fans waited outside his gate.

As he drove outside the gate, fans rushed behind the car while others pulled out their phones to capture the cricketer.

Netizens Reaction

As soon as the video was shared on social media, it went viral and grabbed the attention of multiple users, who shared their love and admiration in the comment box.

One user admired him and said, " Dhoni behind the wheel of a Rolls-Royce is giving major boss energy."

Another said, "Rolls-Royce and MS Dhoni—a match made in luxury heaven. Wonder if he’s got a custom “Thala” emblem on it!"

A third user said, " From smashing boundaries to cruising in a Rolls-Royce, Dhoni’s got that calm, commanding vibe everywhere he goes."

"Dhoni behind the wheel of a Rolls-Royce is giving major boss energy", another said.

"He has truly earned it", a user commented.

MS Dhoni's Passion For Cars

Dhoni is known for his passion towards cars and bikes, which often makes headlines. According to official reports, he has a massive collection of cars and bikes at his Ranchi home, featuring a range of luxury, vintage, and high-performance vehicles from brands like Kawasaki, Ducati, Hummer, Rolls-Royce, Yamaha and more. His passion extends from superbikes and SUVs to unique vintage models and customised vehicles like Nissan Jonga. Dhoni's love for automobiles is evident, which is seen in multiple viral videos of him driving his vehicles.

Captain's Leadership Legacy

Mahindra Singh Dhoni led India in 90 test matches. In one-day international cricket matches (ODIs), he captained India in 200 matches, securing 110 wins against 74 losses.