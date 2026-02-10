Mumbai: Man Turns Auto Rickshaw Into Mini Room For Daughter After Wife’s Death, Says ‘Hamesha Saath’ | Viral Video | Image: X

Mumbai: A father’s love is often proven through silent actions, sacrifices, enduring effort, and the constant sense of responsibility.

A viral video captures a Mumbai auto-rickshaw driver who transformed his vehicle into a miniature, cosy room for his young daughter, which has moved millions of netizens to tears, proving the meaning of "home" and “fatherhood.”

A Promise of "Humesha Saath"

The video, which began circulating on platforms such as X and Instagram earlier this week, shows an auto-rickshaw modified with surprising creativity.

Behind the driver's seat, the man has carved out a dedicated "mini-room" equipped with a tiny bed, cushions, and even small curtains.

The reason behind this extreme modification is as heartbreaking as it is inspiring. After the death of his wife, the driver was left as the only caregiver for his toddler daughter.

Refusing to leave her alone in a rented room or with distant acquaintances while he navigated the chaotic streets of Mumbai to earn a living, he decided to bring her into his world.

"I lost my wife, and I couldn't bear to leave my daughter behind," the driver is heard saying in a snippet of the video. "Now, she is humesha sath (always with me). She sleeps here, plays here, and I can watch over her while I drive."

The Analysis of an "Auto-Home"

The modification isn't just a new alternative; it’s a thoughtfully designed sanctuary within a three-wheeler.

A small, padded platform where the child can sleep securely even while the vehicle is in motion.

Tiny compartments built into the side panels to hold milk bottles, diapers, and a few toys.

The driver reportedly installed extra railings and soft padding to ensure the child doesn't get injured during sudden breaks or potholes.

How Internet Reacts?

While some users expressed concern over the safety of a child in a moving rickshaw, the overwhelming majority hailed the man as a "superhero."

"This is the real struggle of a common man. Being a father is not just about providing; it’s about being there," wrote one user on X.

Another commented, “Mumbai's spirit is often talked about, but this father's spirit is on another level. He turned his workplace into a nursery.”

A third X user commented, “Carrying his baby girl everywhere while earning a living – that’s pure love and duty! Makes me think of all the unsung dads juggling it all in India. Heartwarming yaar."

“As a father, he might be a good person. But it’s dangerous for that child to sleep there on Indian roads. May God bless them with love and happiness," said the fourth user.

A fifth user wrote, “This story is heart-touching. It’s not easy for anyone to raise a daughter alone while working. These are the real heroes."

“What a blessing he got in the form of a daughter…. Most rich people…" said a sixth user.

A seventh user stated, “Despite that, he is smiling and beams positivity. Salute. He is my hero."

“Just breaks my heart! But he’s proving hard work, and love is above everything else," expressed the eighth user.

An account posted, “Being a man is not easy. Men do sacrifice everything to run their families. Salute to this auto driver."

Local NGOs and a few public figures have reportedly reached out to identify the driver to offer financial assistance or safer childcare alternatives.