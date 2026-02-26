Mumbai Police Uses Viral Baby 'Monkey Punch' To Promote 112 Helpline In ‘Bura Mat Karo’ Awareness Campaign | Image: Instagram

The Mumbai Police has used a light-hearted approach to spread awareness about the national emergency helpline number 112.

They turned a global meme into an important public safety lesson.

In their social media post, they used the popularity of Punch, a viral baby monkey from Japan, to convey a serious public message.

From Heartbreak to Helpline

The star of the show is Punch (known as Panchi-kun in Japan), a resident of the Ichikawa City Zoo.

Punch’s story originally went viral for a sombre reason: he was rejected by his mother shortly after birth.

Footage of the tiny monkey clinging desperately to an orange plush orangutan for comfort moved millions of viewers to tears.

Seeing an opportunity to blend empathy with civic duty, the Mumbai Police creative team created a four-slide campaign.

The first three slides featured the monkey in poses reminiscent of the "Three Wise Monkeys," with text overlays: "Bura Mat Dekho" (See no evil), "Bura Mat Suno" (Hear no evil), and "Bura Mat Kaho" (Speak no evil).

The final slide, featuring Punch clutching his stuffed toy, the text read: "Bura Mat Karo" (Do no evil), followed by the clever caption: “Be wise, report vice.”

Why the 112 Campaign Matters?

While the post gathered thousands of likes for its cuteness, its primary goal was strictly significant.

The Mumbai Police highlighted that 112 is India’s unified emergency response system for police, fire, and medical emergencies.

Available across all States and Union Territories. Citizens can reach out via call, SMS, email, or the '112 India' app.

By using the hashtag #JustPunchIn112, the police seamlessly linked the monkey’s name to the physical act of dialling for help.

The Viral Reaction

Users who were already emotionally invested in Punch’s journey praised the department for their top-tier social media game.

One user commented, “Only Mumbai Police can make me cry and remind me of the law in the same post.”

Another user stated, "Yaaaaaar Mumbai police, tum bohot acha kaam karta hai."

A third user wrote, “This is so cute, I love Mumbai police. So proud that it is one of the safest cities for women. Gratitude to each one of you.”

“Bhai ye Mumbai police ka Admin ko bhi please award do koi to !!," stated a fourth user.

“Bura Dekho aur Report Karo," wrote a fifth user.

“Bura mat Hone doh! This is missing,” wrote a sixth user.

A seventh user wrote, “One of the best adv on this news.”