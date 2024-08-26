Published 15:04 IST, August 26th 2024
Mumbai Student Arrested for Tearing Four Pages of Passport to Hide Thailand Trip
According to reports the accused, SS Ghatol, was held after immigration officials discovered four pages in her passport missing.
- Viral News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Ghatol, a first-year student, was travelling on a tourist visa for an internship sponsored by her Worli-based institute. | Image: Unsplash
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
15:04 IST, August 26th 2024