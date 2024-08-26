sb.scorecardresearch
  • Mumbai Student Arrested for Tearing Four Pages of Passport to Hide Thailand Trip

Published 15:04 IST, August 26th 2024

Mumbai Student Arrested for Tearing Four Pages of Passport to Hide Thailand Trip

According to reports the accused, SS Ghatol, was held after immigration officials discovered four pages in her passport missing.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Ghatol, a first-year student, was travelling on a tourist visa for an internship sponsored by her Worli-based institute.
Ghatol, a first-year student, was travelling on a tourist visa for an internship sponsored by her Worli-based institute. | Image: Unsplash
  • 2 min read
