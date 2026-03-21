Rs 250 To Talk, Rs 1,000 To Cry? Mumbai Man Stuns Internet With Paid ‘Emotional Support’ At Juhu Beach | WATCH | Image: X

Mumbai: A viral video from Mumbai’s iconic Juhu Beach has taken the internet by storm, featuring a man who has turned empathy into a unique business model.

Identified as Prithvi Rajpohla from Andheri, the "Beachside Listener" sits calmly on the sand with a handwritten cardboard sign that reads: "Kisi ko apna dukh sunana hai to main sun sakta hun" (If anyone wants to share their sorrow, I can listen).

A Menu for “Emotions”

While Mumbai is famous for its street food and cutting chai, Prithvi’s "menu" offers something far more intangible.

According to the viral clip, his rates are strictly categorised by the emotional weight of the conversation:

Advertisement

Rs 250: For small problems or casual venting.

Rs 500: For deeper, more serious life worries.

Advertisement

Rs 1,000: For those who want to sit and cry while someone stays by their side.

When asked by the person filming if people actually pay for this, Prithvi nodded with a calm smile. He explained that many visitors leave the beach feeling lighter after offloading their mental burdens to a stranger who listens without judgment.

Prithvi isn't just a random wanderer; he mentioned that his background in psychology and philosophy informs his approach.

He views his service not merely as a hustle, but as a necessary intervention in a fast-paced urban environment where social media connections often replace genuine human interaction.

Internet Reacts: Comedy or Cry for Help?

The video has prompted humour online, with several users joking that they provide the same service for free to friends and family.

A user said, "This man cracked the biggest business model on a beach."

Another user said, "If rich people do it with a degree, they are called therapists. If a poor man does it, we mock them. Shame. It is a Shark Tank-level idea. He is beating them on average ticket sizes. Very scalable model."

"He’s doing what therapists do, but without the three-month waiting list," a third user commented.

"In a city of 20 million, it’s ironic that we have to pay someone to sit and listen," wrote a fourth user.

"People aren’t just paying for ‘advice’, they’re paying to be heard. In a time where everyone is busy, distracted, or judgmental, having someone who listens without interrupting has real value," wrote a fifth user.

A sixth user offered a contrasting perspective, saying, “In the Northeast, our communities offer real ears without bills attached. This exposes the loneliness epidemic in metros where even pain is for sale. Unqualified hustles like this prey on people who can't afford proper help, worsening the stigma and crisis.”

Whether you see it as a clever business move or a reflection of modern society, Prithvi’s presence at Juhu Beach has struck a chord.