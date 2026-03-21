PM Modi’s Heartwarming Response To Influencer’s Viral Plea For His ‘Modi-Paglu’ Father Wins Internet | WATCH

New Delhi: In a sweet gesture that has caught everyone's attention, a lighthearted appeal from Delhi-based content creator Yuvraj Dua to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, humorously asking the PM to help curb his father’s stubborn sugar cravings, has gone viral on social media platforms.

The interaction, which has since taken over Instagram and X, began when Dua posted a relatable reel titled "Modi-Paglu Papa."

In the video, Dua describes his father’s firm devotion to the Prime Minister, joking that his father’s focus is so intense that “even if a dragon flew overhead while Modi ji was on TV, he wouldn't blink.”

A "Mann Ki Baat" Request for Jalebis

Dua’s plea was mainly about health concerns wrapped in wit. He explained that despite the family’s best efforts, his father refused to cut down on sweets.

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Dua pointed out that Prime Minister Modi is among the most-followed leaders by Indian fathers, many of whom hold him in higher regard than even their own family members.

Dua made a direct request: “Mr Modi, I have a humble request. Since your words are instructions to my father, if you say something against sugar intake in your next 'Mann Ki Baat,' my father's sugar consumption might actually reduce. When we say it, the jalebis don't seem to stop!”

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"People in India say sons cannot express their love towards their dads. But how can they when friends fare on third, family on second, and Modiji on first in the love ranking," Dua joked in the video.

The Prime Minister’s "Sweet" Reply

To the surprise of Dua and his 1.1 million followers, the Prime Minister not only saw the video but reshared it on his official Instagram story.

Modi’s response was both playful and purposeful, perfectly aligning with his long-standing advocacy for the Fit India Movement.

"On Yuvraj's request, I urge his father (and everyone else out there) to reduce sugar intake... be healthy, be happy!" the PM wrote.

In a follow-up post, the Prime Minister doubled down on the health message, warning that excessive sugar is a gateway to various lifestyle diseases and obesity.

He further encouraged the "Modi-Paglu" father and the nation to integrate Yoga into their daily routines to stay fit and active.

"Surreal," Says Influencer

Reacting to the PM's shoutout, a stunned Yuvraj Dua posted, "Surreal sa ho gaya yeh toh... (This has become surreal). I never thought the video would reach these heights."

He quickly followed up with a message to his father: "Now even Modi ji has said it. Please accept it, Papa!"

The exchange has been hailed by netizens as a masterclass in soft diplomacy and public health communication, proving that sometimes the most effective way to reach a parent’s heart and health is through their favourite leader.

Netizens React

Reacting to PM Modi sharing Dua's video, one of the users said, "Came to this reel from Modiji's story".

Meanwhile, another added, “Your dad must be so proud of you that PM Modi shared your story. Keep going.”

A third user commented, “When your reel gets government approval. PM Modi shared it on his story. Congratulations, bro.”

"Trust me, Uncles will listen to Modi ji," wrote a fourth user.

A fifth user stated, “Wow, that’s so thoughtful! Mad Respect. Reducing sugar intake significantly lowers the risk of many lifestyle-related diseases.”

"Modi Hain To 100% Mumkin Hai," stated a sixth user.