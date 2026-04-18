‘War Is Over, I Won’: Mumbai Influencer Gets Scrapping ‘Absurd’ Housing Society Rule Overnight | WATCH

Mumbai: A viral video titled “War Is Over, I Won” is currently sweeping social media, documenting how a Mumbai-based influencer, Kashish Kapoor, successfully forced her co-operative Housing Society (CHS) to scrap a controversial and absurd regulation within 24 hours.

The conflict began when the influencer, a resident of a high-rise in Mumbai’s western suburbs, was informed of a new moral code passed by the society’s managing committee.

The rule reportedly restricted residents, specifically bachelors and tenants, from hosting guests of the opposite sex after 10:00 PM and imposed a "delivery gate tax" for any parcels brought to the door after midnight.

The Viral Stand

Refusing to comply with what she termed "encroachment on fundamental privacy," the woman took to Instagram and X to document her confrontation with society's security and management.

Advertisement

In the video, which has garnered millions of views, she is seen calmly citing the Maharashtra Co-operative Societies Act, arguing that while committees can manage common areas, they have no legal authority to police private lives or visit their own homes.

"Society rules are meant to facilitate living, not to act as a moral police or a shadow government," she stated in the video. "I pay my maintenance, I follow the law, and I will not be told who can sit in my living room."

Advertisement

The Overnight Retreat

The sheer volume of online support, along with the subsequent tagging of local municipal authorities and legal experts, placed immense pressure on the committee.

Fearing legal repercussions and the glare of mainstream media, the society board held an emergency meeting and issued a formal apology, withdrawing the circular by the following morning.

The "War Is Over" follow-up video shows her displaying the new notice board, now cleared of the restrictive rules.

Netizens React

As soon as the video went viral, the netizens were impressed by her bravery. Her post received many reactions online.

A user wrote, “Way to go, girl.. we will set this as an example if any other society makes a rule like this."

Another commented, “Love the way you celebrate the win, and instead of creating a nuisance, you approached logically. Played everything right."

“I love you, bro, the way you put forward your points/pov's is absolutely incredible,” wrote a third user.

“My third time listening to this story and it has once again piqued my interest exactly like the first time,” read a fourth user.

A fifth user said, “Hehehe!!! This is my society, and this committee makes stupid rules all the time."